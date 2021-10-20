Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.