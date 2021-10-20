Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

EQBK opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

