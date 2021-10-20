Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

