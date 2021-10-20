Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

