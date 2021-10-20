Etienne Montagut Sells 2,364 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LNTH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
