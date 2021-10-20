Everex (EVX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $563,246.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $563,246.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

