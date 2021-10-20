EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 6,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 70.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 34.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 142,195 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

