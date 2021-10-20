EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.26. EVmo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 78.72% and a negative return on equity of 453.01%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

