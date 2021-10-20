Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.