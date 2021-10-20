Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells $4,479,000.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
