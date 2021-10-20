Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells $4,479,000.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.