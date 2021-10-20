Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

XGN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 8,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,712. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

