Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $9,658.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

