Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

