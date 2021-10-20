Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-$6.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXR stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

