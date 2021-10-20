Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.49

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

