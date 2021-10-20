FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $133.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.27 million and the highest is $137.50 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $557.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $504.31 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 107,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,969. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in FB Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.