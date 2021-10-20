FCA Corp TX Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,189. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.