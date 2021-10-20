FCA Corp TX Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 323,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.