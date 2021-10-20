FCA Corp TX Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after purchasing an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$53.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,908. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

