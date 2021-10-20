FCA Corp TX Sells 498 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

