FCA Corp TX Sells 884 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. 19,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,788. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

