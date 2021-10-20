Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferrari in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

RACE opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.29 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

