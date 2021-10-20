Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

