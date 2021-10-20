Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 143,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

