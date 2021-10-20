Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.75. 525,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,656,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

