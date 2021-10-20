Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

