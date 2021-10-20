Financial Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ContextLogic and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 174.00%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.12%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.31 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.91 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.79 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ContextLogic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

