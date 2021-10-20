First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of FR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 518,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

