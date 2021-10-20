First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 12,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,693. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

