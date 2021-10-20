First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,693. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

