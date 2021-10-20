First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,693. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.
FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
