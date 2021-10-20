First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $9,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth about $6,235,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

