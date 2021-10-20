First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 414,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

