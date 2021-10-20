First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

FWBI opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

