Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.19

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 2990068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

FCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.35 million and a PE ratio of -59.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

