Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

