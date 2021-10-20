Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.50% of Repare Therapeutics worth $86,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

