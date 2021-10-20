Fmr LLC Invests $79.39 Million in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,546,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,393,000. Fmr LLC owned about 11.87% of 23andMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $42,660,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ME stock opened at 9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.41. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ME. started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

