Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,241,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.34% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $625,718,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $16,068,000.

Get CareMax alerts:

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.