Fmr LLC Sells 12,934 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.23% of The Joint worth $87,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

JYNT stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.