Fmr LLC Sells 156,077 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,077 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $82,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.