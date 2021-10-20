Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $13.58 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 2.7% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,455. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,632 shares of company stock worth $205,846,254. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

