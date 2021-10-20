Force Hill Capital Management LP Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,840. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

