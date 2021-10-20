Force Hill Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

ZM traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $274.25. 12,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.05 and its 200-day moving average is $328.95. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $575.69.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at $68,269,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock valued at $65,704,748 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

