Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,288 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 321,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,866,441. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

