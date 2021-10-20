Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.19. The company had a trading volume of 588,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

