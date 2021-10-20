Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $335,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $1,480.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,368.36. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

