Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

IIPR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.93. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.34. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

