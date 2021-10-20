Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of MMLG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 29,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,023. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

