Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,254 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.45. 5,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

