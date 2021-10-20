Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.08% of FOX worth $1,809,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 22,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

